Left Menu

British government plans sale of broadcaster Channel 4

Britain's Conservative government said on Wednesday it was planning to sell Channel 4, launched 39 years ago as an alternative to the BBC and ITV, to help secure its future as a public service broadcaster.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 04:34 IST
British government plans sale of broadcaster Channel 4
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Conservative government said on Wednesday it was planning to sell Channel 4, launched 39 years ago as an alternative to the BBC and ITV, to help secure its future as a public service broadcaster. The advertising-funded channel was set up with a remit to provide challenging and distinctive programming for audiences under-served by traditional broadcasters.

Rather than making its own programmes, Channel 4 commissioned them from new production companies, helping establish Britain's successful independent TV production sector. Channel 4 questioned the government's reasoning for the intended sale, saying it was financially in "rude health" and fulfilling its mandate.

But the government said Channel 4 was vulnerable to unstable advertising markets, and a move into private ownership with a changed remit could help safeguard its future. It also said it would consult on bringing the regulation of video-on-demand services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime into line with broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV and Sky, for example in impartiality rules for documentaries and news content.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said Britain's broadcasting rules dated to the 20th century analogue age. "The time has come to look at how we can unleash the potential of our public service broadcasters while also making sure viewers and listeners consuming content on new formats are served by a fair and well-functioning system," he said.

"So we'll now be looking at how we can help make sure Channel 4 keeps its place at the heart of British broadcasting and level the playing field between broadcasters and video-on-demand services." Channel 4 Chief Executive Alex Mahon said the broadcaster's ethos would be threatened by a sale.

"Our priority is about the impact we make on the public and the impact we make on the UK creative economy; it is not about the bottom line," she told a committee of lawmakers on Tuesday. "So it means that we are always in all the decisions we make able to put public service before profit."

Previous governments have considered privatising Channel 4 but have backed down over concerns this could damage the independent TV production sector. Enders Analysis said it believed it would be difficult for Channel 4 to maintain its remit - for example to champion unheard voices and take bold creative risks - with a new buyer paying any more than a "meagre sum".

Channel 4 said on Tuesday its revenue in 2020 was "remarkably resilient", finishing the year down 5% despite ad demand plummeting during the coronavirus pandemic. "We are clearly not struggling, we are in rude health," Chairman Charles Gurassa told the lawmakers.

The government said it would consult on its plans before proposals for legislation were set out in the autumn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021