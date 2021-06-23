PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

HMRC to go easy on struggling UK companies to help with COVID debt https://on.ft.com/35HMgSO Morgan Stanley to bar unvaccinated staff and clients from New York office https://on.ft.com/3zIt853

Advertisement

Wirecard chair's house and office raided by German police https://on.ft.com/2UoeBuV Jaguar Land Rover to overhaul supply chain to avoid factory closures https://on.ft.com/3wT3FUs

Overview The government will not pursue UK companies struggling with coronavirus-related debts to avoid insolvencies this summer.

Morgan Stanley will not allow unvaccinated employees to enter the bank's New York offices, according to an internal memo seen by Financial Times, and says that the policy will be effective from July 12. Wirecard AG's Chair Wulf Matthias house has been raided by the German police as the criminal investigation into one of Europe's biggest cases of accounting fraud widens.

Jaguar Land Rover is to overhaul its supply chain and negotiate directly with chip manufacturers to avoid a repeat of factory shutdowns caused by the semiconductor crisis that have plagued the business this year (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)