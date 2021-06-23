Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 23

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 05:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 05:18 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

HMRC to go easy on struggling UK companies to help with COVID debt https://on.ft.com/35HMgSO Morgan Stanley to bar unvaccinated staff and clients from New York office https://on.ft.com/3zIt853

Wirecard chair's house and office raided by German police https://on.ft.com/2UoeBuV Jaguar Land Rover to overhaul supply chain to avoid factory closures https://on.ft.com/3wT3FUs

Overview The government will not pursue UK companies struggling with coronavirus-related debts to avoid insolvencies this summer.

Morgan Stanley will not allow unvaccinated employees to enter the bank's New York offices, according to an internal memo seen by Financial Times, and says that the policy will be effective from July 12. Wirecard AG's Chair Wulf Matthias house has been raided by the German police as the criminal investigation into one of Europe's biggest cases of accounting fraud widens.

Jaguar Land Rover is to overhaul its supply chain and negotiate directly with chip manufacturers to avoid a repeat of factory shutdowns caused by the semiconductor crisis that have plagued the business this year (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021