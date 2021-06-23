Chromebooks get more personalized with Point Scanning mode, PIN logins

As schools are transitioning from shared Chromebook carts to assigned devices, Google is rolling out new features to Chromebooks to help students connect and participate in hybrid classrooms, providing them with a more personalized experience.

"We've seen a huge transition to schools assigning devices for every individual student, giving them a real sense of ownership over their Chromebooks. As a result, we're making changes to support schools as they send Chromebooks home. These changes will also help students connect and participate in hybrid classrooms, while creating and sharing their ideas with a wide range of learning tools from podcasting to screencasting," Helen Zou, Product Manager, Chrome OS, wrote in a blog post.

At "The Anywhere School", Google announced a handful of new features including:

Chrome Insights Reports

In the Google Admin Console, a new page will enable admins to view Chrome Insights Reports, with the first report providing a view of Automatic Update Expiration (AUE) dates of the device fleet.

PIN logins

With PIN logins, education users will be able to quickly and securely log in or unlock their assigned Chromebooks. Instead of spending time typing so many long passwords, students, educators and admins can type in a simple six-digit PIN to log in.

PIN logins will be standard on all new Chromebook devices and the feature will roll out in August 2021.

Point Scanning

Google has introduced a new built-in accessibility feature, Point Scanning, a new navigation mode for Switch Access that allows users to select any point on the screen by first choosing the horizontal location they want to select, followed by the vertical location.

New panning method

The built-in full-screen magnifier on Chromebooks is getting a new panning method that allows you to keep the mouse centred on the screen and have the viewport pan as you move the mouse.

New tutorials for ChromeVox

Google has released new ChromeVox tutorials which include:

a quick orientation for new users

interactive lessons

a practice area for a small set of lessons

The tutorial is also available for touch devices.