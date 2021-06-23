Android Enterprise Essentials now available in more markets

Google has announced the availability of Android Enterprise Essentials, an automatic and affordable secure management service for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to protect and manage their mobile devices, in more markets including the U.S., the U.K, Japan, France and Germany, with more countries coming soon.

Android Enterprise Essentials is available via The Barcode Warehouse and Telserve in the U.K.; LDLC Pro, DAMS and Saphelec in France; Brodos and Everphone in Germany; Synnex in Japan and Vox Mobile in the U.S.

Advertisement

Mobile devices with Essentials are automatically enabled with critical features such as:

Remote device activation - There's no need for businesses to manually activate each device, just purchase and let your employees power them on wherever they are

- There's no need for businesses to manually activate each device, just purchase and let your employees power them on wherever they are Screen lock enforcement - prevents other users from accessing sensitive content without permission

- prevents other users from accessing sensitive content without permission Always on malware protection - provides mandatory scanning and prevents side-loading of apps

- provides mandatory scanning and prevents side-loading of apps Remote wiping lost or stolen devices - Businesses can remotely wipe devices and reset screen locks if the device is lost or stolen