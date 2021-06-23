Left Menu

Android Enterprise Essentials now available in more markets

Mobile devices with Android Enterprise Essentials are automatically enabled with critical features. Image Credit: Pixabay
Google has announced the availability of Android Enterprise Essentials, an automatic and affordable secure management service for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to protect and manage their mobile devices, in more markets including the U.S., the U.K, Japan, France and Germany, with more countries coming soon.

Android Enterprise Essentials is available via The Barcode Warehouse and Telserve in the U.K.; LDLC Pro, DAMS and Saphelec in France; Brodos and Everphone in Germany; Synnex in Japan and Vox Mobile in the U.S.

Mobile devices with Essentials are automatically enabled with critical features such as:

  • Remote device activation - There's no need for businesses to manually activate each device, just purchase and let your employees power them on wherever they are
  • Screen lock enforcement - prevents other users from accessing sensitive content without permission
  • Always on malware protection - provides mandatory scanning and prevents side-loading of apps
  • Remote wiping lost or stolen devices - Businesses can remotely wipe devices and reset screen locks if the device is lost or stolen

Essentials is designed and built by the Android team at Google, guided by our deep experience creating secure and helpful solutions for organizations. We've put the needs and realities of SMBs first to create a streamlined set of security and management defaults at an affordable price.

Google

