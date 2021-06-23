UK open to any company interested in Channel 4, minister says
The British government said it was open to any expression of interest in Channel 4, the publicly-owned but advert-funded broadcaster that has a remit to produce distinctive programming.
"We will be interested to hear from anybody who expresses interest," Media Minister John Whittingdale told LBC radio on Wednesday when asked if a foreign company could buy the broadcaster.
The government on Wednesday launched a consultation on selling Channel 4.
