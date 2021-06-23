Designed for Xbox gaming monitors from Asus, Acer, Philips arriving this summer

Microsoft has partnered with leading display manufacturers including Philips, ASUS, and Acer to design "Designed for Xbox" gaming monitors to take full advantage of Xbox Series X|S consoles and HDMI 2.1. technology.

The new Designed for Xbox monitors featuring 'Gaming Features for Xbox' badge will be available this summer. These include:

Philips Momentum (559M1RYV)

Developed with Microsoft, the 55-inch Philips Momentum display supports 4K resolution at 120Hz powered by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and a dedicated Xbox picture mode. The display comes with DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

Starting this summer, the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55-inch will be available worldwide for USD1,599.99

ASUS ROG Strix Xbox Edition (XG43UQ)

The 43-inch ASUS ROG Strix Xbox edition delivers 4K UHD visuals at 120Hz and a 1ms moving picture response time (MPRT) for superfast gaming. It also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, 90% DCI-P3 color gamut and comes with DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

The ASUS ROG Strix Xbox Edition XG43UQ will be available in October 2021.

Acer Xbox Edition (XV282K KV)

The 28-inch Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor supports 4K at 120Hz and HDMI 2.1. Other features include:

low 1ms response time

VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro-ready

TUV/Eyesafe certified to reduce eye strain

In addition, the display has a built-in KVM switch that enables easy switching between multiple PCs. The Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV will be available this fall, priced at USD949.99.

"Soon, players will see the new "Gaming Features for Xbox" badge appear on select monitors on the market, so you can be confident your new display can support the full speed, performance, and technology of Xbox Series X|S," the company wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft said that more monitors will join the Designed for Xbox program in the future.