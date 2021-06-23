Wipro GE Healthcare to locally manufacture Versana Ultrasound range

Wipro GE Healthcare on Wednesday said it has commenced local production of its Versana Ultrasound range in the country.

The initiative is part of the company's strategy to expand localisation and strengthen the supplier ecosystem.

The Versana Ultrasound range is part of Wipro GE Healthcare's affordable product portfolio and will be manufactured at its manufacturing facility in Kadugodi, Bengaluru.

''With this new local manufacturing we will cut down our imports of the Versana range by half,'' Wipro GE Healthcare South Asia Managing Director Shravan Subramanyam said in a statement.

With local manufacturing, the company can fast-track the availability of these critical care equipment, he added.

''The price benefit will also be passed on to our customers. By the end of 2021, the plan is to locally manufacture seven ultrasound products catering to OB/GYN, radiology, cardiology, anesthesia, emergency, and critical care segments,'' Subramanyam noted.

The demand for affordable ultrasound devices is surging across the nation especially in smaller towns and this additional local manufacturing capability will help the company serve this increasing need better, the company said.

Currently, a Versana ultrasound device can be built in India with a 1.5-hour turnaround time owing to an agile supply chain ecosystem, thus enhancing responsiveness to customers' requirements, it added.

GE Healthcare is the USD 16.7 billion healthcare business of GE.

