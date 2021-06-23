Left Menu

Hong Kong's Lalamove confidentially files for U.S. IPO - Bloomberg

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 16:22 IST
Lalamove, a Hong Kong-based provider of on-demand logistics and delivery, has confidentially submitted paperwork with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. https://bloom.bg/2SPImol

Lalamove did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

