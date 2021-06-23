KDDI, SoftBank tap Ericsson to deploy Japan’s first Multi-Operator RAN

KDDI and SoftBank have selected Ericsson as one of the vendors to help deploy Japan's first Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN) which will help realize network sharing between two communications service providers for the first time in the country.

"We are pleased to work closely with SoftBank and Ericsson to accelerate 5G network deployment. With the MORAN solution, we will be among the first to offer excellent 5G experiences to our customers," said Tatsuo Sato, Vice President & Managing Officer, Technology Planning, KDDI.

Advertisement

In an official release, Ericsson said that its network sharing solution brings new, flexible and efficient ways to deploy networks to both communications service providers while lowering the total cost of ownership and time to market. The future-proof solution includes Ericsson Radio System products such as RAN Compute, radio and transport - with Ericsson Silicon, a custom-made SoC for mobile networks.

KDDI and SoftBank will share Ericsson network equipment to bring cost-optimized solutions as well as faster and denser 5G network deployment. The duo will focus on quickly building a robust 5G network leveraging Ericsson Radio System products and solutions for multiple bands.

"We are thrilled to contribute to the efforts of our two important customers, KDDI and SoftBank, to build Multi-Operator RAN for the first time in Japan. We look forward to further supporting this imperative mission to build the country's significant network infrastructure," said Chris Houghton, Senior Vice President, Head of Market Area North-East Asia, Ericsson.

Ericsson, SoftBank and KDDI have already completed verifications and started to deploy the solution commercially.