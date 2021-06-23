Industry Leaders to Meet and Discuss Disruptive Trends that will rule the Gaming Industry in 2021 at Digital Event India Gaming Conclave 2021

India Gaming Conclave 2021, India's largest comprehensive gaming event and a brainchild of Konnect Worldwide Business Media, is being held on 24thJune as a Digital Event. Backed by reputed industry players - Zupee, JAB Cloud India, MediaTek, POCO & Hunter Games the forum will congregate sharpest minds from the gaming, brand & technology industries along with investors and VCs sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences on spearheading the gaming revolution in India.

Online Gaming Industry is expected to touch USD 2.8 billion by 2022 in India - Largely driven by smartphones, affordable data and increasing disposable income. India is one of the top five mobile gaming markets in the world, with a 13% share of global game sessions, and is expected to add 40 million online gamers during 2020−22.

Advertisement

''Gaming has emerged as an engaging entertainment and social interaction medium today. With the rapidly changing consumer requirements MediaTek Helio G Series and MediaTek Dimensity 5G Series are designed for an incredible and fluid mobile gaming experience coupled with MediaTek HyperEngine Game technology that delivers the best gaming experience by tuning every aspect of the smartphone, be it intelligent networking, superb graphics, fast FPS, and premium image quality,'' says Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications, MediaTek India. ''We are working closely with our OEMs to deliver powerful performance and incredible game-play features to cater to the growing consumer gaming demands. '' Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate & Public Affairs Officer, Zupee, says, ''This is a wonderful platform, and an important one, considering the potential of the industry and the current period of growth and transformation. Online gaming has emerged as the sunrise sector in India, holding the same potential that IT and software sector did in the late 90s and early 2000s. This sector is full of nimble-footed Indian startups that are setting pace for the rest of the world. This industry could very well be the face of the new Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat as Indian gaming companies are developing world-class games and creating hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process. Zupee is one such startup that has emerged as a pioneer in skill gaming. The next logical step, definitely, is cutting across other sectors through gamification of everything. And that will be a game changer.'' JAB Cloud and AWS are working together to deliver Amazon's Cloudfront CDN for optimal performance, scale and security. Jeffrey D'cruz, Country Manager, JAB Cloud India ,says, ''With our CDN expertise and support, we are sure to assist our customers to deliver a secure & rich end user experience online. Also, our key management suite offerings keep our customers' digital identities safe in order to protect critical digital infrastructures and high value data assets. We want our customers to stay ahead of their business needs, cut short time to market, leave the IT security challenges on deploying CDN & HSM-as-a-Service to our professional consultants'' We look forward to connecting with all participants at India Gaming Conclave.

Dushyant Saraswat, Founder & CEO, Hunter Games, says, ''We are very happy to be associated as Industry Partner at India Gaming Conclave. I am very happy to note that the event encompasses new growth areas for Gaming like Gamification which is outstripping other Gaming areas on growth and offers Game Developers new revenue streams to look at. Our Panel at the event is made up of all organisation's actively using Gamification to drive customer engagements for hard core Revenue outcomes and its going to be a very interesting session.'' India Gaming Conclave has congregated stellar line up of Speakers – Industry Leadership Speakers from Prestigious Organisation's Mobile Premier League, OTO Capital, Advantage Club, GMobi, Future Pay, AWS, Apar Games, HitWicket, Newgen Gaming, Apar Games, POCO, MediaTek, JAB Cloud India, Zupee, Hunter Games, Gameloft etc. to name a few.

India Gaming Conclave is the brainchild of Konnect Worldwide Business Media, India's leading live business media and events company that has specialization in Technology, Media & Content. Expressing his excitement about the event, Mr. Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, Konnect Worldwide Business Media, views, ''Digital Event India Gaming Conclave will help in strategizing a strong vision of gaming trends in 2021. This is an ideal platform to bring the key influencers and stakeholders at a single platform. This year's event will highlight the most innovative advancements in new revenue streams in Gaming in India. There will be real life case studies and experiences covering the entire gaming ecosystem in India.'' Being a digital event, the event will witness above 300 attendees coupled with 25 + speakers For more information & To Register Yourself – www.konnectworldwide.com/indiagaming About Konnect Worldwide Business Media: Konnect Worldwide Business Media is India's leading live business media and events company that engages people and enriches businesses worldwide. Through its most knowledgeable and experienced event experts, it organizes strongly conceptualized and content-led conferences & seminars and exhibitions, webinars, corporate events and briefings. Its conferences are major industry gatherings focusing on strategy, innovation, technology and customers and its trade exhibitions are marketplaces for global business. It operates from a network of offices in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)