Govt liberalises guidelines for voice BPO industry

The government on Wednesday announced liberalisation of guidelines for other service providers (OSPs) and said that the move would position India as a strong global destination for voice BPOs.

The distinction between domestic and international OSPs has been removed. A BPO centre with common telecom resources will now be able to serve customers located worldwide including in India. The easing of guidelines would lead to cost-saving and better utilisation for BPO companies.

With removal of the distinction between domestic and international OSP centres, the interconnectivity between all types of OSP centres, is now permitted.

''We have today extensively liberalised OSP guidelines... this revolutionary step will make India a global destination for BPOs,'' Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

