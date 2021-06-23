Left Menu

Govt liberalises guidelines for voice BPO industry

A BPO centre with common telecom resources will now be able to serve customers located worldwide including in India. this revolutionary step will make India a global destination for BPOs, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 16:51 IST
Govt liberalises guidelines for voice BPO industry
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Wednesday announced liberalisation of guidelines for other service providers (OSPs) and said that the move would position India as a strong global destination for voice BPOs.

The distinction between domestic and international OSPs has been removed. A BPO centre with common telecom resources will now be able to serve customers located worldwide including in India. The easing of guidelines would lead to cost-saving and better utilisation for BPO companies.

With removal of the distinction between domestic and international OSP centres, the interconnectivity between all types of OSP centres, is now permitted.

''We have today extensively liberalised OSP guidelines... this revolutionary step will make India a global destination for BPOs,'' Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021