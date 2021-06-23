Left Menu

Zoom adds new options to share pronouns

Video teleconferencing software company Zoom recently announced that it will be adding new a feature that caters to pronouns, along with options to manage when they're displayed.

23-06-2021
Video teleconferencing software company Zoom recently announced that it will be adding new a feature that caters to pronouns, along with options to manage when they're displayed. According to The Verge, pronouns will appear in parentheses next to people's names in calls, essentially the same as how they've looked up until now when people have manually entered them. They'll also be visible under people's names on their profile cards.

By default, pronouns will be visible on the profile pages for accounts on the free Basic Zoom plan, as well as for accounts with a single licensed user. With multiple users, the field will be off by default for accounts, though administrators can turn it on in their account settings. People can also decide whether they want their pronouns to be shared in meetings and webinars. In the profile settings for Zoom there are options to always share, never share, or to ask during every meeting if pronouns should be displayed.

This flexibility could be useful for people who use different pronouns in various settings, but it's important to note that pronouns are currently always visible in the profile card. As per The Verge, Zoom is among several sites and services that have rolled out dedicated pronoun fields recently.

Instagram and Slack both added them last month, and Twitter is working on a pronoun field for its revamped profiles. (ANI)

