IBM-IISc lab to drive innovation in AI for Hybrid Cloud in India

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IBM have joined forces to set up a new innovation lab aimed at advancing research in hybrid cloud technologies and accelerating innovation in this area.

The IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab, established at the institute's campus in Bengaluru, will bring together a talented community of scientists, faculty and students, to conduct research and enable faster adoption of Hybrid Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) across industries.

Advertisement

"IISc is very grateful to IBM for partnering with us on this ambitious initiative to establish this state-of-the-art lab on campus. Such industry-academia partnerships are key to boosting the impact of research, and we are proud to work together with a technology leader like IBM," said Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc Bengaluru.

The IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab will advance research in several areas including:

Building autonomous, self-healing computing systems

Adopting microservices and optimization of cloud-native applications

Creating AI-based Information Management

Developing AI systems that can analyze human and machine languages, with advances in AI for Code

The lab will make the joint research findings open-source and accessible to a wide community to accelerate innovation in the emerging areas of AI and Hybrid Cloud.

We are excited to collaborate with @iiscbangalore @dreamlabin to drive breakthrough research & open innovation in the area of #AI for #hyridcloud. We are committed to accelerate the adoption of the technology in #india & globally. Learn more : https://t.co/Xbjl3C3nYJ pic.twitter.com/zhQV7w3g8K — IBM India (@ibm_in) June 23, 2021

Commenting on this development, Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India, said, "The IBM - IISc lab will bring together two leading research organizations in industry and academia to create an ecosystem for Hybrid Cloud research, in India, for India and the world. Our Hybrid Cloud platform is Open, and we will jointly develop open-source software that provides interoperability, portability, and security that can be easily accessible to the vast community of developers to accelerate innovation."