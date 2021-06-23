Left Menu

IBM-IISc lab to drive innovation in AI for Hybrid Cloud in India

The IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab, established at the institute's campus in Bengaluru, will bring together a talented community of scientists, faculty and students, to conduct research and enable faster adoption of Hybrid Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) across industries.

23-06-2021
The lab will make the joint research findings open-source and accessible to a wide community to accelerate innovation in the emerging areas of AI and Hybrid Cloud. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IBM have joined forces to set up a new innovation lab aimed at advancing research in hybrid cloud technologies and accelerating innovation in this area.

"IISc is very grateful to IBM for partnering with us on this ambitious initiative to establish this state-of-the-art lab on campus. Such industry-academia partnerships are key to boosting the impact of research, and we are proud to work together with a technology leader like IBM," said Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc Bengaluru.

The IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab will advance research in several areas including:

  • Building autonomous, self-healing computing systems
  • Adopting microservices and optimization of cloud-native applications
  • Creating AI-based Information Management
  • Developing AI systems that can analyze human and machine languages, with advances in AI for Code

The lab will make the joint research findings open-source and accessible to a wide community to accelerate innovation in the emerging areas of AI and Hybrid Cloud.

Commenting on this development, Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India, said, "The IBM - IISc lab will bring together two leading research organizations in industry and academia to create an ecosystem for Hybrid Cloud research, in India, for India and the world. Our Hybrid Cloud platform is Open, and we will jointly develop open-source software that provides interoperability, portability, and security that can be easily accessible to the vast community of developers to accelerate innovation."

