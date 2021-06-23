Left Menu

BRICS nations agree on innovation cooperation at S&T Steering meeting

India which has assumed the BRICS presidency from January 2021 will host the 6th edition of the BRICS Young Scientist Conclave during 13-16 September 2021.

Updated: 23-06-2021 18:34 IST
Hosted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), GoI, the meeting was led from the Indian side by Sanjeev Kumar Varshney, Advisor & Head International Cooperation. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
BRICS Nations have unanimously agreed on innovation cooperation at the 11th BRICS S&T Steering Committee Meeting. The proposal put forward by India would be considered at the BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation Entrepreneurship (STIEP) working group for elaborating the action plan.

The concept note and Action Plan for BRICS Innovation Cooperation 2021-2024 were discussed during the meeting organized on June 22, 2021, to review the implementation of the BRICS Science, Technology and Innovation(STI) Calendar of Activities. The discussions also included BRICS Young Scientist Conclave, BRICS Senior Official Meetings and BRICS Science and Technology Ministerial Meeting; BRICS Partnership in India's Technology Summit, and call for Proposals 2021. It was attended by Representatives from BRICS scientific ministries.

Hosted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), GoI, the meeting was led from the Indian side by Sanjeev Kumar Varshney, Advisor & Head International Cooperation. Representatives from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also participated in it. This meeting was hosted as a part of the series of sectoral events including the Minister level meeting and the BRICS Summit.

India which has assumed the BRICS presidency from January 2021 will host the 6th edition of the BRICS Young Scientist Conclave during 13-16 September 2021. As proposed by India, the thematic areas for conclave would include healthcare; energy solution and; interdisciplinary cyber-physical system. The announcement for Conclave will be made in the first week of July.

