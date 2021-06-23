India to share technical know-how, skills to strengthen Bhutan's tax administration

India will help Bhutan strengthen the tax administration by sharing technical know-how, skills and best audit practices with its tax auditors.

The Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB), a joint initiative of the United Nations Development Programme and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, was launched in Bhutan.

Advertisement

India was chosen as the partner jurisdiction and has provided tax expert for this programme.

''This programme is expected to be of about 24 months' duration through which India in collaboration with the UNDP and the TIWB Secretariat aims to aid Bhutan in strengthening its tax administration by transferring technical know-how and skills to its tax auditors, and through sharing of best audit practices,'' an official statement said. The focus of the programme will be in the area of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing.

Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman J B Mohapatra attended the launch through video conferencing along with Nipud Gyeltshen, the Officiating Director-General, Department of Revenue & Customs, Bhutan; Rusudan Kemularia, Head of the TIWB Secretariat; and other senior officers from Bhutan, UNDP, OECD, TIWB Secretariat and CBDT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)