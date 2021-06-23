Left Menu

India to share technical know-how, skills to strengthen Bhutan's tax administration

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:03 IST
India to share technical know-how, skills to strengthen Bhutan's tax administration
  • Country:
  • India

India will help Bhutan strengthen the tax administration by sharing technical know-how, skills and best audit practices with its tax auditors.

The Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB), a joint initiative of the United Nations Development Programme and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, was launched in Bhutan.

India was chosen as the partner jurisdiction and has provided tax expert for this programme.

''This programme is expected to be of about 24 months' duration through which India in collaboration with the UNDP and the TIWB Secretariat aims to aid Bhutan in strengthening its tax administration by transferring technical know-how and skills to its tax auditors, and through sharing of best audit practices,'' an official statement said. The focus of the programme will be in the area of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing.

Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman J B Mohapatra attended the launch through video conferencing along with Nipud Gyeltshen, the Officiating Director-General, Department of Revenue & Customs, Bhutan; Rusudan Kemularia, Head of the TIWB Secretariat; and other senior officers from Bhutan, UNDP, OECD, TIWB Secretariat and CBDT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021