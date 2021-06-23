Left Menu

Indian telecom standard body submits 6G vision to UN body ITU

Indian telecom standards body TSDSI on Wednesday said it has submitted a vision for 6G to UN body ITU Radiocommunication sector that finalises global standard for wireless communications. TSDSI said that as part of its 6G journey, it will steer research in India to serve the above goals and continue engagement with global standard bodies for harmonisation of efforts.

Indian telecom standards body TSDSI on Wednesday said it has submitted a vision for 6G to UN body ITU Radiocommunication sector that finalises global standard for wireless communications. Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI) in its submission said it should be a technology that aids the development of a ubiquitous intelligent mobile connected society, bridge the digital divide with affordability, support technologies for personalisation and localisation of services as well as focus on data protection management. In a document ''TSDSI submits 6G Vision to ITU-R'', the body said that TSDSI is contributing towards the above IMT 2030 work. TSDSI said that as part of its 6G journey, it will ''steer research in India to serve the above goals'' and ''continue engagement with global standard bodies for harmonisation of efforts''. South Korean technology giant Samsung on Tuesday claimed to have achieved 50 times faster speed in 6G research compared to 5G.

A Samsung Electronics senior official during the company's presentation on new 5G transmission equipment, said it has achieved a speed of 5.23 gigabit per second (Gbps) on the 5G network.

According to a white paper from the company, Samsung expects that the completion of the 6G standard and its earliest commercialisation could be as early as 2028, while mass commercialisation may occur around 2030.

At present, India has only 4G network and yet to see the rollout of 5G services.

