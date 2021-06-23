Twitter opens applications to test Ticketed Spaces, Super Follows

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is opening applications for a limited test of its Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces features by creators, and it's promising to give them a very generous split. According to The Verge, US-based users can apply separately for each program through Twitter's mobile app. Super Follows are restricted to iOS, while Ticketed Spaces are available on iOS and Android.

Twitter will select a "small group" of users to test its new monetization features, both of which were announced earlier this year. The Super Follows feature lets users charge USD 2.99, USD 4.99, or USD 9.99 per month for access to exclusive content. Ticketed Spaces lets them charge between USD 1 and USD 999 for access to one of Twitter's social audio rooms, and it offers extra features like setting a room size cap. Users can see if they're eligible to apply by checking a new "Monetization" option in the mobile app sidebar.

Test group participants will initially keep 97 per cent of the money they make with Ticketed Spaces or Super Follows, after the fee that iOS and Android charge for in-app purchases. Twitter will increase its cut from 3 per cent to 20 per cent if a user makes a total of USD 50,000 on both systems. A far more generous revenue split has been added since a preview of Ticketed Spaces last month.

As per The Verge, today, senior product manager Esther Crawford tweeted that "we want to ensure that emerging voices are able to earn money, which is why they'll be eligible to earn a larger share starting out. ... Earning USD 50K+ from Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces shows that you're getting value from these features and that they're helping you make real." (ANI)

