Clear Secure aims for $4.34 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 00:03 IST
Clear Secure Inc, a New York-based firm that uses biometric technology to validate identity, is looking to raise as much as $396 million through a U.S. initial public offering, targeting a valuation of about $4.34 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
