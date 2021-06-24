Left Menu

Brazilian Senate to hear Google, Facebook, Twitter in pandemic probe

Google said it had removed 1.2 million videos from its platforms because they violated COVID-19 misinformation guidelines. Senator Omar Aziz, who presides over the committee, said on Tuesday that while company representatives would testify as witnesses, the firms could eventually come under investigation themselves.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 04:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 04:41 IST
Brazilian Senate to hear Google, Facebook, Twitter in pandemic probe

A Brazilian Senate committee on Wednesday formally approved a request to call representatives of Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify in an ongoing probe into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators want to look into what role the companies had in helping to spread potentially dangerous misinformation during the pandemic. Google, Twitter and Facebook said in separate statements they were cooperating with the committee. Google said it had removed 1.2 million videos from its platforms because they violated COVID-19 misinformation guidelines.

Senator Omar Aziz, who presides over the committee, said on Tuesday that while company representatives would testify as witnesses, the firms could eventually come under investigation themselves. "To prescribe medication via YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, that's a crime," Aziz said during Senate proceedings on Tuesday. "They're being called as witnesses, but, yes, they could be investigated if the commission so decides."

Aziz said senators want to ask the companies how their platforms run, and whether they allow posts propagating medication that has no scientific basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India; FDA documents show struggle over approval of new Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021