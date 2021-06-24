Brazilian Senate to hear Google, Facebook, Twitter in pandemic probe

A Brazilian Senate committee on Wednesday formally approved a request to call representatives of Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify in an ongoing probe into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators want to look into what role the companies had in helping to spread potentially dangerous misinformation during the pandemic. Google, Twitter and Facebook said in separate statements they were cooperating with the committee. Google said it had removed 1.2 million videos from its platforms because they violated COVID-19 misinformation guidelines.

Advertisement

Senator Omar Aziz, who presides over the committee, said on Tuesday that while company representatives would testify as witnesses, the firms could eventually come under investigation themselves. "To prescribe medication via YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, that's a crime," Aziz said during Senate proceedings on Tuesday. "They're being called as witnesses, but, yes, they could be investigated if the commission so decides."

Aziz said senators want to ask the companies how their platforms run, and whether they allow posts propagating medication that has no scientific basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)