Left Menu

Musk says Starlink to go public once cash flow is more predictable

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, the billionaire entrepreneur said late on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 08:41 IST
Musk says Starlink to go public once cash flow is more predictable
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, the billionaire entrepreneur said late on Wednesday. "Going public sooner than that would be very painful," Musk said in a tweet. "Will do my best to give long-term Tesla shareholders preference."

He was responding to a question on Twitter, where a user asked: "Any thoughts on Starlink IPO we would love to invest in the future. Any thoughts on first dibs for Tesla retail investors?" Last year, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell floated the idea of spinning off Starlink for an initial public offering.

Starlink, a planned network of tens of thousands of satellites in low-earth orbit, aims to offer fast internet speeds globally. Musk had said earlier that Starlink, currently based in Redmond, Washington, will be a crucial source of funding for his broader plans like developing the Starship rocket to fly paying customers to the moon, and eventually trying to colonize Mars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021