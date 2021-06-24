Left Menu

Amazon restores services after multiple users face outage

Multiple users experienced a brief outage at Amazon.com Inc's platforms including Alexa and Prime Video late Wednesday before services were restored, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector. More than 6,200 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, as of 0148 GMT, while about 1,700 users reported problems with Prime Video and more than 400 with Alexa, according to Downdetector. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 09:39 IST
Multiple users experienced a brief outage at Amazon.com Inc's platforms including Alexa and Prime Video late Wednesday before services were restored, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 6,200 user reports had indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, as of 0148 GMT, while about 1,700 users reported problems with Prime Video and more than 400 with Alexa, according to Downdetector. Outage reports dropped significantly to double digits on the platforms in a little over an hour, Downdetector showed.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

