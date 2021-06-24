New update improves game experience on Asus ROG Phone 5

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 11:31 IST
Asus has released a new software update for the ROG Phone 5 that bumps up the gaming smartphone's firmware version to 18.0840.2104.56 and improves the gaming experience for its users.

Changelog

  • Optimize the game experience

As always, the update is rolling out in batches, so it will reach a limited number of users initially. You can go to your phone's Settings > System > System updates to manually check if the update is available for you.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The ROG Phone 5 is the latest gaming smartphone by Asus which debuted globally earlier this year. The phone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on ROG UI based on Android 11.

The gaming flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. It packs a 6,000mAh split battery with 65W fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the ROG Phone 5 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

The phone comes with an in-display fingering sensor.

