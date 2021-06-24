Olympics-Japan emperor appears 'concerned' about COVID-19 spread through Games -Kyodo

Japanese Emperor Naruhito appears "concerned" about the possibility that the Olympic Games could cause the coronavirus to spread as feared by many in the public, Kyodo News quoted an official at the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) as saying.

IHA Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura made the comment at a regular news conference on Thursday, according to Kyodo.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)