Olympics-Japan emperor appears 'concerned' about COVID-19 spread through Games -Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-06-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 11:27 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Emperor Naruhito appears "concerned" about the possibility that the Olympic Games could cause the coronavirus to spread as feared by many in the public, Kyodo News quoted an official at the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) as saying.

IHA Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura made the comment at a regular news conference on Thursday, according to Kyodo.

