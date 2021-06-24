Nokia's new ReefShark-powered AirScale 5G products launched globally

Nokia has announced the global launch of its new comprehensive range of AirScale 5G products powered by its latest generation of ReefShark chipsets. The new portfolio covers baseband, remote radio heads, and massive MIMO active antennas with digital beamforming.

The new ReefShark-powered AirScale massive MIMO antennas are available in both 32TRX and 64TRX configurations, with both supporting fragmented spectrum and network sharing cases. The new 32TRX massive MIMO antennas support both 400 MHz RF bandwidth and the lightest weight at 17kg. Similarly, the 64TRX supports 400 MHz RF bandwidth and high power for maximum capacity and coverage

Nokia also introduced the new ReefShark-powered plug-in cards that are claimed to deliver up to eight times more throughput and serve up to eight times more cells compared to previous generations. In addition, the new plug-in cards are said to reduce power consumption by up to 75 percent.

Further, Nokia's extended Single RAN software accelerates the rollout of 5G while reducing the overall RAN Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Together, the new baseband plug-in cards and the single RAN, software offer multi-mode (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) and multi-band, and support the latest fronthaul interfaces (eCPRI) on a single baseband platform.

Our new generation of ReefShark-powered AirScale radio and baseband products is evidence of the successful transformation of our business and ability to deliver market-leading products to our global customers. Nokia's new portfolio enables communication service providers to offer both consumer and enterprise customers with cutting-edge 5G experiences with premium speeds, capacity, and connectivity underpinned by seamless, simple, and efficient 'plug-in' deployment. Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia

Nokia's new ReefShark-powered AirScale products are already rolling out globally.