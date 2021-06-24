Android 12 Beta 2.1 released with bug fixes and stability improvements
With this update, a number of issues including the one causing the weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget have been resolved. The Beta 2.1 update also fixes the issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted.
Google has released the Android 12 Beta 2.1, a minor update to Android 12 Beta 2 which was rolled out earlier this month. The new build (SPB2.210513.011) is arriving as an over-the-air (OTA) update to those already running the latest Developer Preview (DP) or Beta build.
The official release notes mentions the following issues that have been resolved with Android 12 Beta 2.1 update:
- Fixed an issue that prevented users from accessing things on the lock screen. For example, swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, or swiping up to unlock the phone. (Issue #190702454)
- Fixed issues that caused information such as weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget on the home screen or lock screen.(Issue #190700432, Issue #190644743)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused flickering or jittery animations when accessing recent apps with gesture navigation.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted.
- Fixed an issue when using the Android Emulator with an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 that prevented the AVD from connecting to the internet.
- Fixed an issue where after taking Beta and resetting the device, some users are were stuck on setup wizard (Issue #190082536).
