Android 12 Beta 2.1 released with bug fixes and stability improvements

Google has released the Android 12 Beta 2.1, a minor update to Android 12 Beta 2 which was rolled out earlier this month. The new build (SPB2.210513.011) is arriving as an over-the-air (OTA) update to those already running the latest Developer Preview (DP) or Beta build.

With this update, a number of issues including the one causing the weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget have been resolved. The Beta 2.1 update also fixes the issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted.

The official release notes mentions the following issues that have been resolved with Android 12 Beta 2.1 update: