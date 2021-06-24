Left Menu

Facebook rolls out Shops to WhatsApp, among other e-commerce updates

After launching its e-commerce integration 'Shops' to Instagram in 2020, the social networking giant Facebook is rolling out the same feature on WhatsApp.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
After launching its e-commerce integration 'Shops' to Instagram in 2020, the social networking giant Facebook is rolling out the same feature on WhatsApp. The 'Shops' feature is an e-commerce integration of Facebook which was launched as a measure to help businesses sell their products digitally.

According to Mashable, the upcoming integration on WhatsApp will benefit both the users and sellers as it will make it easier for the users to get products through shops in selected countries. Meanwhile, in order to assist businesses to sell their products to quite one billion monthly visitors worldwide, Facebook will reportedly add 'Shops' to the US marketplace too.

Facebook also revealed that it will display product ratings and reviews on 'Shops' in Instagram with additional details like supporting media from the community soon. Another update that has been introduced is 'shop ads'. Mashable reported that the advertisements on 'shops' are intended to offer people a customised shopping experience dependent on their shopping behaviour.

The new experience will "send shoppers to where they are most likely to make a purchase" supported by their shopping preference. Facebook will also test an AI-based capability called Visual Search on Instagram, over the approaching months to assist people to upload their own photos so as to look for similar products.

The social networking giant will also make it possible to fit or try the product before buying it. The integration has been introduced keeping in mind the shoppers who prefer to buy items virtually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

