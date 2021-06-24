The New BMW 5 Series Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • Best-in-class performance: Powerful engines with quickest in segment.

• Innovative technology: Most advanced driver assistance systems.

• Sportier design: New kidney-grille and lighting technology.

• Heightened luxury: Bespoke interiors and exclusive upholstery choices.

• Unparalleled comfort: Adaptive Suspension and ergonomic seating.

The new BMW 5 Series has been launched in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in one petrol (BMW 530i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line). Bookings can be made at all BMW dealerships from today onwards.

The new BMW 5 Series is ready to strengthen its leading position with immense style and numerous updates. Enhancing its sporting appeal is the most powerful performance in the segment. Cutting-edge technology comes into play with multiple driver assistance systems such as Remote-Control Parking, BMW Head-up Display, Reversing Assistant, Parking Assistant, BMW Gesture Control. An interior brimming with luxurious refinements and added comfort make each journey a pure indulgence.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "For 50 years, the BMW 5 Series has enjoyed an unrivaled position globally and has set the benchmark in Sheer Driving Pleasure. This iconic business athlete has now evolved to be younger and smarter. The new BMW 5 Series is an individualist within the premium executive segment. Its fresh design accents, best-in-class performance and cutting-edge technology will bolster its status as the only car to excite a winner – one who is always ready for 'Power Play'!" The car is available at attractive introductory prices (ex-showroom) as follows – BMW 530i M Sport : INR 62,90,000 BMW 520d Luxury Line : INR 63,90,000 BMW 530d M Sport : INR 71,90,000 Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The new BMW 5 Series is available in new exciting colours. Offered for the first time - Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect. Other colours are Alpine White and Black (Non-metallic) & Mineral White, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver, Bluestone (Metallic). Upholstery: BMW 530i features the new perforated Sensatec trim with contrast stitching. BMW 520d features Natural Leather Dakota upholstery. BMW 530d features refined 'Nappa' leather upholstery with diamond stitching. Interior trims: BMW 530i offers new-M specific Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke trim and individual high gloss Satin Chrome. BMW 520d offers fine-wood trim with an exclusive pearl chrome finish. BMW 530d offers M specific Aluminium Rhombicle Smoke trim.

Online bookings done till 24 July 2021 will enjoy an attractive offer on limited units of M Sport variant. These cars will come with a discount of up to 50% on a selected range of exclusive M Performance accessories curated for the BMW 5 Series. Customers can now choose from a wide range of options that can further enhance the sporty aesthetics of the car and customize to their liking at an extremely attractive price point.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements. BMW 360˚ offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind. Customers will enjoy a hassle-free ownership experience with low monthly payments starting at INR 49,999*, assured buy-back of up to 4 years and flexible end of term options. Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. The service packages are lowest in the segment starting at INR 52,000 for a 3-year period. (*T&C apply) The new BMW 5 Series The exterior design of the new BMW 5 Series is headlined by immense presence and exquisite sporting style with large, clean and tautly drawn surfaces. The new bold BMW kidney grille and new slimmer full-LED Adaptive headlights ensure a considerable visual impact from the front. Newly added BMW Laserlight (in M Sport variants) distributes light perfectly up to 650 meters and is unique in this vehicle segment. Distinct wheel arches give a luxurious and dynamic appearance to the car's side profile. At the rear, the real eye-catcher is the brand-new L shape light graphic that emerges from the taillight in a three-dimensional form. A broad rear with clean horizontal lines emphasises the width.

Interior of the new BMW 5 Series blends contemporary elegance with driver-focused cockpit design. It provides the ideal environment for driving pleasure and comfortable ride over long distances. High-quality materials, bespoke upholstery and precise workmanship lend a modern, premium ambience. For the first time, perforated Sensatec upholstery is being offered in the BMW 5 Series (530i) that creates a luxurious impression with contrast stitching and fine quilting. BMW 520d offers Natural Leather Dakota upholstery and BMW 530d offers an even more refined 'Nappa' leather upholstery with diamond stitching. Seating in the new BMW 5 Series further enhances comfort for all occupants, at the front and at the back. Electrically adjustable Comfort Seats (530d) for driver and passenger provide perfect position. On the other hand, Sports Seats (530i) with leather covers, sports leather steering wheel and specific trim strips augment the sporty feel. Ergonomically optimised Lumbar Support enables vertical and lateral seat adjustment for a relaxed journey. Adding to the sense of space is the standard large glass sunroof. Ambient Lighting Package with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style. The car has four-zone automatic climate control with extended features and SYNC function.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, with best-in-class acceleration figures. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 530i generates maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 520d develops maximum output of 190 hp and peak toque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.3 seconds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of BMW 530d produces maximum output of 265 hp and peak torque of 620 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 5.7 seconds, making it the quickest car in executive sedan segment.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Adaptive Suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers offers exceptional precision and improve the drive and handling dynamics. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions - Comfort, Sport, ECO PRO and Adaptive. M Sport variants offer an extra Sport+ mode for a sportier driving experience.

Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a bigger 12.3-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate several functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. High-end 16 speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats and is unique worldwide in the automotive sector. BMW Head-Up Display (530d) projects all information relevant to the journey directly into the driver's field of vision. BMW Display Key allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.

The new BMW 5 Series presents best-in-class cutting-edge driver assistance systems. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Newly introduced Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 meters driven and assists by taking over the steering. With the Remote-Control Parking function, a driver can manoeuvre the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key. The Comfort Access System makes it possible to open all four vehicle doors without using the key. The new intelligent Tyre Pressure Monitoring System warns about a drop in air pressure.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.

