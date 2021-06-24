BMC launches its 1st automated parking facility

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday launched its first automated multi-storey parking facility in Mahalaxmi area in south Mumbai, it said in a release.

The 21-storey facility on Bhulabhai Desai Road has been renovated and converted into automated one using robotic technology. It can accommodate 240 vehicles at a time, it said.

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the facility in the presence of textile minister Aslam Shaikh and mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The automated system can handle 60 vehicles per hour, the release said, adding that 80 per cent of material used in the facility is indigenous. It will be open 24 hours.

