BMC launches its 1st automated parking facility

It can accommodate 240 vehicles at a time, it said.Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the facility in the presence of textile minister Aslam Shaikh and mayor Kishori Pednekar.The automated system can handle 60 vehicles per hour, the release said, adding that 80 per cent of material used in the facility is indigenous.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 20:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday launched its first automated multi-storey parking facility in Mahalaxmi area in south Mumbai, it said in a release.

The 21-storey facility on Bhulabhai Desai Road has been renovated and converted into automated one using robotic technology. It can accommodate 240 vehicles at a time, it said.

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the facility in the presence of textile minister Aslam Shaikh and mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The automated system can handle 60 vehicles per hour, the release said, adding that 80 per cent of material used in the facility is indigenous. It will be open 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

