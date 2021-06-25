Left Menu

BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise

Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products. U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 1.3% at $12.84 in extended trading.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 03:20 IST
BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise

Canadian security software supplier Blackberry Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, lifted by a rebound in demand for its QNX operating software and cybersecurity products.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 1.3% at $12.84 in extended trading. Revenue fell to $174 million in the first quarter ended May 31 from $206 million a year earlier, but beat analysts' average estimate of $171.25 million, according to Refinitiv-IBES data.

Demand for cybersecurity services have been on the rise as businesses increasingly migrate to cloud-based computing to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. A boom in electric-vehicle sales has also bolstered demand for BlackBerry's QNX software, primarily used in cars.

Net loss in the quarter narrowed to $62 million, or 11 cents per share, from $636 million, or $1.14 cents per share, a year earlier. The company was also one of the "meme stocks" that received major attention from investors after a social-media driven retail short-squeeze frenzy. BlackBerry's shares are up over 90% so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021