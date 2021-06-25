Left Menu

Google Contacts now provides more information about Workspace colleagues
Google Contacts, a contact management tool by Google, has been redesigned to provide Workspace users with more detailed information about their colleagues and stakeholders. Image Credit: Google

Google Contacts, a contact management tool by Google, has been redesigned to provide Workspace users with more detailed information about their colleagues and stakeholders.

Now, within Google Contacts, you will see more information about other members of your organization including:

  • management chain, department, and title of your colleagues
  • history of your Workspace relationship, including email conversations and meetings

You can select the "Contacts" tab or use the search bar to find more information about your colleagues.

"More than ever, our work requires a higher level of collaboration, connection and interaction. To collaborate effectively with those in our wider network, it's helpful to learn more about them, what they work on, who they work with, and what's important to them. The redesigned Google Contacts experience gives you the ability to easily learn more about your colleagues and stakeholders, making it easier to collaborate and turn ideas into impact," Google wrote in an official blog post.

Google recommends Workspace admins to fully populate user data across Workspace apps in a few locations including-

  • The "Users" section of the Admin console
  • Google Cloud Directory Sync
  • Admin SDK

The latest update is rolling out gradually to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days for the changes to be fully visible. The redesigned Google Contacts experience will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

