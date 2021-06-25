Left Menu

Instagram may soon let users post from desktop, testing underway

Instagram is planning to roll out the ability to create posts using the web browser on a desktop computer and the test feature had gone live on Thursday for some users.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 14:07 IST
Instagram may soon let users post from desktop, testing underway
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Instagram is planning to roll out the ability to create posts using the web browser on a desktop computer and the test feature had gone live on Thursday for some users. TechCrunch has confirmed that after years of solely focusing on its mobile product, the photo-sharing platform is at long last thinking about letting users post from their computers.

A number of Twitter uses noticed that the test feature had gone live on Thursday, and an Instagram spokesperson confirmed the test to TechCrunch saying, "We know that many people access Instagram from their computer. To improve that experience, we're now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser." Users can check if the test is live for them by heading to Instagram in the browser and looking for a new 'plus' icon in the icon tray on the top right.

According to TechCrunch, the test is not available to everyone and it only allows users to create posts for the main feed. The new test feature is Instagram's latest desktop product after the platform added the ability to view stories on the web in 2017 and added direct messaging to desktop late last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021