Left Menu

Shabana Azmi says she was not duped by Living Liquidz, confirms online scam

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has said that she was a victim of an online scam and the alcohol delivery platform she had mentioned in her Twitter post was not involved in the fraud. In a Twitter post on Thursday, Azmi had said that she never received the prepaid order she had placed with the alcohol delivery platform Living Liquidz.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:03 IST
Shabana Azmi says she was not duped by Living Liquidz, confirms online scam
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has said that she was a victim of an online scam and the alcohol delivery platform she had mentioned in her Twitter post was not involved in the fraud. In a Twitter post on Thursday, Azmi had said that she never received the prepaid order she had placed with the alcohol delivery platform Living Liquidz. Later in the day, the actor said she has spoken to the owners of the platform and they have no link with the ''fraudsters''. “Finally traced the owners of Living Liquidz and it turns out that the people who cheated are fraudsters and have nothing to do with the brand Living Liquidz,'' Azmi said. The actor urged Mumbai Police and the Cyber Crime department to take strict actions against those involved in the scam. ''I urge Mumbai Police and the Cyber Crime department to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses and scamming us”.

Moksh S Saini, Director, Living Liqudiz, said they have already reported the issue to the police and cyber cell and have also raised a concern with Google about letting any one use any name without verification. ''It is extremely unfortunate that there are several people out there who are using not just our name but also of other liquor stores and circulating fake numbers to dupe customers into transferring money in exchange for product and we sincerely hope that the authorities can bring these criminals to justice,'' Saini said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021