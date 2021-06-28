PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Financial watchdog bans crypto exchange Binance from UK https://on.ft.com/3dkACS6 UBS to let most staff mix working from home and office permanently https://on.ft.com/3h4vAKo

Javid wants return to normal for England 'as soon as possible' https://on.ft.com/3haIdns UK surgical robotics start-up CMR raises $600m at $3bn valuation https://on.ft.com/3h8CfDz

Overview Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ordered cryptocurrency exchange Binance to stop all regulated activities in United Kingdom.

UBS Group AG is planning to let up to two-thirds of its employees to mix working from home and the office on a permanent basis. UK's new health secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday he wants England to return to normal life "as quickly as possible".

Robotics start-up CMR Surgical has raised $600 million in a private financing round, pushing its total funds raised above $1 billion and giving it a $3 billion valuation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

