Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Headlines Financial watchdog bans crypto exchange Binance from UK https://on.ft.com/3dkACS6 UBS to let most staff mix working from home and office permanently https://on.ft.com/3h4vAKo Javid wants return to normal for England 'as soon as possible' https://on.ft.com/3haIdns UK surgical robotics start-up CMR raises $600m at $3bn valuation https://on.ft.com/3h8CfDz Overview Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ordered cryptocurrency exchange Binance to stop all regulated activities in United Kingdom. UBS Group AG is planning to let up to two-thirds of its employees to mix working from home and the office on a permanent basis.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 05:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 05:33 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Financial watchdog bans crypto exchange Binance from UK https://on.ft.com/3dkACS6 UBS to let most staff mix working from home and office permanently https://on.ft.com/3h4vAKo

Javid wants return to normal for England 'as soon as possible' https://on.ft.com/3haIdns UK surgical robotics start-up CMR raises $600m at $3bn valuation https://on.ft.com/3h8CfDz

Overview Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has ordered cryptocurrency exchange Binance to stop all regulated activities in United Kingdom.

UBS Group AG is planning to let up to two-thirds of its employees to mix working from home and the office on a permanent basis. UK's new health secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday he wants England to return to normal life "as quickly as possible".

Robotics start-up CMR Surgical has raised $600 million in a private financing round, pushing its total funds raised above $1 billion and giving it a $3 billion valuation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global
4
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021