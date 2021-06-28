Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon Pte Ltd, a leading ICT enabler and security integrator in Southeast Asia, will deploy Nokia Optical local area network (LAN) to enhance security, improve operational efficiencies and enable new services to advance the digital transformation of Singapore's Changi Airport.

Nokia Optical LAN will enable Beaqon to support existing CCTV operations as well as intelligent subsystems.

"Using Nokia Optical LAN, we can deploy a highly cost-effective solution that will deliver greater reach than copper LAN technology, while ensuring data security as Changi Airport expands capabilities," said Jimmy Leow, Managing Director of TJ Systems, a subsidiary of Beaqon.

The new network will enable Changi Airport to address growing data demands securely and cost-efficiently by combining smaller footprint with greater coverage and capacity than traditional copper-based local area networks (LANs), Nokia said in a press release on Monday.

Leveraging Nokia POL Command Center (PCC), the network will simplify network management and optimization as Changi Airport expands services on its journey to becoming a leading global digital air hub.

The PCC an advanced management solution optimized for performance and usability in enterprise environments such as an airport. Nokia's PCC provides a highly intuitive, simplified environment for configuration, automatic service activation, fault reporting, troubleshooting and maintenance.

Nokia Optical LAN offers a flexible, scalable and sustainable way to connect applications and address growing data demands while reducing capital and operational expenditure. In addition to lowering CAPEX and OPEX, the solution offers other benefits including cutting energy consumption, reduce HVAC investment as well as the total cost of ownership (TCO).

The network will be using geo-redundancy to ensure data is secure and always available.