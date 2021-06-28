Contributions in Data Centres & excellence in Cloud Adoption recognised by Trescon and Cisco Systems

Business events firm Trescon and tech giant Cisco Systems jointly announced the winners of the inaugural edition of DC Innovation Awards and acknowledged the outstanding individuals who were outperformers and demonstrated exemplary innovation & performance in 7 categories.

The ceremony kicked off with a special opening keynote presented by Mr. Sameer Garde, Vice President of India & SAARC, Cisco Systems, and was followed by an insightful panel discussion consisting of the esteemed jury members consisting of Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy - Managing Director, India Center, Technology Fellow, Chief Data Scientist-Halliburton; Dr. Ganesh Natarajan - Chairman: 5F World, Global Talent Track, Pune City Connect, and SVP India, Founder: CAIA - Centre For AI And Advanced Analytics, Kalzoom Advisors, and NES; Anand Patil - Director Systems Engineering, Cisco Systems; and Mini Gupta - Partner, Technology Consulting - Cyber Security, Data Privacy, GRC technology at EY.

They spoke about the importance of organizations finding new ways to manage and govern their data to improve efficiency in the long run. This session was followed by the awards ceremony where Trescon & Cisco Systems revealed the 'Champions of Change' in the following categories: • Pioneer of DC Transformation awarded to Mr. Shiv Kumar Bhasin, CTO, and COO at National Stock Exchange of India Limited, and Mr. Deepak Sarda, Assistant GM at Indian Bank.

• Best in DC Automation awarded to Mr. Deepak Pawar, Head of DC at Tata Consultancy Services, and Mr. Jagannath Tendle, Senior Infra Manager at Tech Mahindra Business Services Ltd.

• Best In Enterprise Modernization awarded to Mr. Kunal Dhingra, Global Head of IT at L&T Infotech, and Mr. Abul Kashem Mohammad Nazmul Karim, Head of IT Governance at Bkash Limited.

• Best in Digital Resiliency awarded to Mr. Nitin Sharma, Global IT operations Head at Wipro Limited, and Mr. Sandip Kulkarni, VP IT at iCertis.

• Best in DC Innovation awarded to Mr. Ashu Kakkar, VP IT at HCL Technologies, and Mr. Sk. Shakil Ahmed, Head of Technology at Nagad.

• Best in Digital Transition awarded to Gururaj Rao, VP & CIO at Mahindra Finance, and Chandramouli S, VP - Head of IT Shared Services at Citrix.

• Honorary Mentions - Bangaru Babu - AVP, IT, Omega; Mahesh Doshi - IT Head, Trafigura; Roshan Popli - CIO, Airport Authority of India; Sanjai Kumar, Director of Network Planning & Marketing at Railtel; and Sudharsan Srinivasavaradarajan, Associate Director at Cognizant.

''All these tech leaders have demonstrated the strategic importance of modernizing their data centers, building hybrid clouds, investing in automation, and rethinking their operations. It was extremely inspiring. I would like to thank the jury members for their hard work in reviewing the submissions,'' stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.

The award show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms, and private networking rooms.

About Trescon Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, expos, investor connect, and consulting services.

