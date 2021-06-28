Left Menu

Lenovo unveils versatile Yoga Tab 13 / Tab 11 and more smart devices

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 tablet (aka Yoga Pad Pro in China) is priced at EUR799 and is expected to be available starting this month. On the other hand, the Yoga Tab 11 tablet is priced at EUR349 and will be available starting July 2021.

Updated: 28-06-2021 10:27 IST
Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 (L) and Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 (R). Image Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo today unveiled a handful of smart devices including the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, Yoga Tab 11, Tab P11 Plus, Tab M7, Tab M8 and the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 to help you stay entertained, engaged and productive.

"As the lines separating our relaxation time from hours spent working or learning start to blur, Lenovo is helping consumers rediscover their happy place with mobile experiences that make adapting to today's new hybrid lifestyle much easier," Lenovo said.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 and 11: Specifications and features

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 features a 2K LTPS (Low Temperature Poly-Silicon) display with Dolby Vision, 60Hz refresh rate. It offers 400 nits of brightness and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

Under the hood, it has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 offers up to 12 hours of 1080p video playback and supports 30W quick charging technology.

Image Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 sports a new stainless steel kickstand that doubles as a sturdy hanger while its innovative rolled edge design enables multiple modes and angled positions for a truly hands-free viewing experience. It is equipped with an 8MP camera on the front, quad JBL speakers, Lenovo Premium Audio tuning and Dolby Atmos and Wi-Fi 6.

The new Yoga Tab 13 also features Entertainment Space from Google and runs on Android 11.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 comes with an 11-inch 2K IPS TDDI (Touch Display Driver Integration) display with Dolby Vision and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor, the tablet also has an LTE variant.

Image Credit: Lenovo

The Yoga Tab 11 offers up to 15 hours of video playback and supports 20W quick charge. Other features onboard the tablet include Lenovo Premium Audio Solution with Dolby Atmos, Google Kids Space, Google Entertainment Space and Netflix.

Price and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 tablet (aka Yoga Pad Pro in China) is priced at EUR799 and is expected to be available starting this month. On the other hand, the Yoga Tab 11 tablet is priced at EUR349 and will be available starting July 2021.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

