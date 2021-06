BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Forxiga Recommended In EU For Patients With CKD

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - FORXIGA RECOMMENDED IN EU FOR PATIENTS WITH CKD

* ASTRAZENECA - FORXIGA ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RISK OF DEATH FROM ANY CAUSE, COMPARED TO PLACEBO * ASTRAZENECA - IN TRIAL, SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF FORXIGA WERE CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF MEDICINE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)