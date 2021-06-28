Nokia announces successful completion of 1T trial with Vodafone Turkey

Nokia, together with Vodafone Turkey, has successfully completed a trial linking Asia and Europe with the first intercontinental 1T (terabit) clear-channel IP interface. The milestone will help prepare the operator's network for the future, Nokia said on Monday.

"The 1T trial builds upon Nokia's advanced routing technology and platforms to future-proof Vodafone Turkey's IP network, which serves one of the world's largest intercontinental markets. Together we have successfully validated Nokia's FP4 based 1T clear channel interface across Asia and Europe," said Vach Kompella, Head of IP Networks Division, Nokia.

Using Nokia's 7950 XRS (Extensible Routing System) routers with terabit interfaces powered by Nokia's FP4 chipset, the world's first 3.0Tb/s network processor, Nokia and Vodafone Turkey could scale up the capacity of the latter's IP network in support of next-generation applications and access technologies.

Nokia's FP4 terabit linecard offers two 1T ports and demonstrated deployment readiness by carrying test traffic on Vodafone Turkey's network.

The terabit IP links not only deliver up to a 10x boost in capacity but also simplify operational complexity and cost overhead by avoiding the need to distribute terabit flows on high capacity routes over multiple lower rate interfaces in link aggregation groups, Nokia said.

As we ramp up our delivery of new services, we are committed to providing the best possible quality of experience to our customers. We continue to rely on Nokia to evolve our IP network with industry-leading router innovation and technology to address our needs today and for next-generation services. Thibaud Rerolle, CTO, at Vodafone Turkey

The Finnish vendor is providing a multi-access mobile transport architecture to enable Vodafone Turkey to evolve its transport infrastructure. Nokia's 7250 IXR interconnect router and FP4-based 7750 Service Router portfolios have already been deployed to deliver high capacity, low latency 5G services to the operator's customers.