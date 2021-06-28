India successfully test-fires Agni Prime missile off Odisha coast

India on Monday successfully test-fired its new generation nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a defense base off Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1000 to 2000 km, it said.

The sleek missile of the Agni series was test-fired from a mobile launcher off the Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 10.55 am, said a DRDO source.

Its trajectory was monitored by sophisticated tracking radars along the coastline.

The nuclear-capable missile has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

