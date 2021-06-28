Russia successfully test launches new intercontinental ballistic missile -TASS cites source
28-06-2021
Russia has successfully test-launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the country's northwest, the TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing a source in the defense industry.
The launch took place in mid-June, the source said.
