Twitter website displays distorted map of India; J&K, Ladakh shown as separate country

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:50 IST
Twitter website displays distorted map of India; J&K, Ladakh shown as separate country
Image Credit: Flickr
Amid a stand-off with the Indian government over compliance with new IT rules, the Twitter website is displaying a wrong map of India, showing Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as a separate country.

The glaring distortion appears on the career section of the Twitter website under the header 'Tweep Life'.

This is the second time Twitter has misrepresented India's map. Earlier it had shown Leh as part of China.

The US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules.

The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country's new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its legal shield as an intermediary in India and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

