TCL Introduces GentleCool Air Conditioner for Smart Natural Cooling

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry, has introduced the GentleCool series of air conditioners to select markets*. The TCL GentleCool series is the latest addition to the TCL Home smart home ecosystem and brings users an unprecedented level of comfort and care.

For more information, please visit HERE.

The GentleCool series has a Gentle Breeze mode to make cool air feel more natural and comfortable. More than 1,000+ micro-holes disperse air gently and more widely throughout the room, so there are no uncomfortable cold drafts, just softly flowing refreshing air.

Created to connect with the TCL Home app, the GentleCool series is compatible with Google Assistant. Users can also control the air conditioner 24/7 with a smartphone, Android TV, or Alexa with simple voice commands.

Only a clean air conditioner can keep the air in your home fresh. The CleanXpress function reminds you when it's time to clean and makes it easy to keep it pristine. Controlled through the TCL Home app, the auto-clean function is an efficient system that utilizes water molecules in the air to eliminate impurities. For effortless manual cleaning, the unit is designed to be taken apart and reassembled quickly.

Responding to customers' need for a smarter home lifestyle, TCL's AI x IoT strategy connects a comprehensive smart ecosystem controlled through smartphones and TVs as central hubs of control.

Key GentleCool features • Gentle Breeze creates smooth, soft, refreshing airflow • Smart management any time through the TCL Home app • CleanXpress for auto and deep cleaning, an easy-clean design for effortless cleaning • Minimalist design complements any room • Smart Inverter ensures temperature precision and energy saving.

*Product availabilities, appearance and functionalities may differ between regions. For regional sales information, please consult the TCL representatives in your community.

About TCL Electronics TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand LCD TV market share in 2020. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

