EXCLUSIVE-Drahi not seeking BT shake-up, JV partner may not be needed- source

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:34 IST
Billionaire telecoms investor Patrick Drahi is not pushing BT to sell a stake in its network arm Openreach and like other top investors thinks a partner may not be needed to build fiber, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters. Drahi's surprise announcement that he controlled 12.1% of BT, making him the biggest shareholder, sparked speculation that he would push for a stake sale or spin-off of Openreach and came less than a month after BT set out a plan to find a partner to help build part of its new fibre network.

But the person who spoke on condition of anonymity said separating Openreach from the rest of the company would prove a huge distraction during a fiber build, and that some of the biggest shareholders did not think a joint venture partner was needed unless they could access cheaper capital. Drahi's Altice and BT declined to comment.

