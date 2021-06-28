Left Menu

Nissan may confirm this week it is building a battery plant in UK - Sky

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:55 IST
Nissan Motor Co will confirm as soon as this week that it will build a battery gigafactory in Sunderland, northeastern England, as part of its electric vehicle strategy, a reporter for broadcaster Sky News said on Monday.

"I understand Nissan will confirm as soon as this week details of its EV strategy for the UK, including the construction of a battery gigafactory in Sunderland - paving the way for thousands of the Japanese company's electric cars to be built in Britain every year," Sky's City Editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

Japanese media firm Nikkei reported last month that Nissan would partner with China-based battery maker Envision AESC group to build new battery plants for electric vehicles in Japan and United Kingdom.

