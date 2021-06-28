Qualcomm releases Snapdragon 888 Plus; Honor Magic 3 series to feature the new 5G SoC

Qualcomm today unveiled the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, its highest performing platform yet and an improved version of the Snapdragon 888 chipset from last year.

The new chipset boasts improvements in terms of both processing and AI performance compared to its predecessor. More specifically, the upgraded Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU Prime core on the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset runs at a clock speed of up to 3.0 GHz, making it ideal for complex on-device interactions like gaming and content creation. Secondly, the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine offers more than 20% improvement - from 26 TOPS AI performance on the Snapdragon 888 SoC to up to 32 TOPS AI performance in the current.

Advertisement

The chipset features the 3rd gen Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System, Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP and Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including Qualcomm Game Quick Touch and updatable drivers.

Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences. Our latest flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform will help deliver the premium entertainment, connectivity, and gaming experiences users deserve. We're excited to see OEMs launch with products based on our highest performing platform. Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handset business, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Commercial devices powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus from Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola, Honor, Asus and other OEMs are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2021, the chipmaker said.

Honor has already confirmed that its upcoming Magic 3 flagship series will be powered by the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform.

"We're delighted to see the collaboration between HONOR and Qualcomm Technologies take another step forward. The game-changing advancements we see in the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform make it a perfect fit for HONOR's upcoming Magic 3 series flagship," said Fang Fei, president of product line, HONOR Device Co., Ltd.