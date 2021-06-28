Thane woman arrested, husband on the run in mobile phone theft case

The Railway Police have arrested a woman from Mumbra here in the Thane district for allegedly stealing a smartphone and also using an online payment system active on the device to siphon off money from the victim's account, police said on Monday.

The woman's husband was also allegedly involved in the crime but is on the run now, they said.

Advertisement

Inspector Gajendra Patil of the Railway Police (detection branch) said an offense had been registered with the Dombivili police wherein a mobile phone worth Rs 23,000 was stolen by some unidentified person/s.

Officials probing the case worked on several possibilities and technical inputs and finally zeroed in on a couple from Mumbra town, the inspector said.

After stealing the mobile phone, the duo had made use of the payment system on the device and transferred money into their bank accounts, Patil said.

The police detained the woman and placed her under arrest after interrogation, he said, adding a search was on for her husband.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)