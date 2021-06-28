Left Menu

This intra-oral weight-loss device could help fight global obesity epidemic

Dubbed the DentalSlim Diet Control, the device incorporates closed-field magnets with custom-manufactured locking bolts that allow the wearers to open their mouths only about 2mm, restricting them to a low-calorie liquid diet. The device is fixed by a dental professional to the upper and lower back teeth of the wearer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Otago | Updated: 28-06-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 21:40 IST
This intra-oral weight-loss device could help fight global obesity epidemic
With the device in place, participants in a Dunedin-based trial lost an average of 6.36 kg in 14 days and were motivated to continue with their weight loss journey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Researchers from the New Zealand's University of Otago and the United Kingdom have developed an intra-oral device to facilitate weight loss and fight obesity, a global epidemic in high, low- and middle-income countries.

Dubbed the DentalSlim Diet Control, the device incorporates closed-field magnets with custom-manufactured locking bolts that allow the wearers to open their mouths only about 2mm, restricting them to a low-calorie liquid diet. The device is fixed by a dental professional to the upper and lower back teeth of the wearer.

With the device in place, participants in a Dunedin-based trial lost an average of 6.36 kg in 14 days and were motivated to continue with their weight loss journey.

According to the researchers, the intra-oral weight-loss device could be particularly helpful for those having to lose weight before they can undergo surgery as well as for diabetes patients for whom weight loss could initiate remission.

"The device will be an effective, safe, and affordable tool for people battling obesity. It is fitted by a dentist, can be released by the user in the case of an emergency and can be repeatedly fitted and removed," said Professor Paul Brunton, lead researcher, University of Otago Health Sciences Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

"It is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures. The fact is, there are no adverse consequences with this device," he added.

It is worth mentioning that the intra-oral weight-loss device allows free speech and doesn't restrict breathing. Wearers can have the magnets disengaged after two or three weeks of wearing the device and then have a period with a less restricted diet and then go back into treatment, the researchers noted.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021