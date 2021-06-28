Left Menu

Android Netflix users can now stream partially downloaded content

OTT platform Netflix has launched a new feature for Android users that will now allow them to view partially downloaded titles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 23:14 IST
Android Netflix users can now stream partially downloaded content
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

OTT platform Netflix has launched a new feature for Android users that will now allow them to view partially downloaded titles. According to The Verge, beginning today, Android users on mobile and tablets (versions 7.64 and higher) will be able to stream Netflix shows and movies before their download is completed.

Previously, a title needed to be completely finished downloading to a device before it could be viewed -- which, depending on your Wi-Fi connection or data plan could make streaming a title a headache, particularly in the aforementioned airport scenario. Partial downloading will be limited to Android mobile and tablet devices for now, but Netflix said it "will be testing on iOS in the coming months." Additionally, the company said that the Downloads for You feature, which auto-downloads recommended titles based on watch history and rolled out to Android users in February, would be getting a test on iOS "soon."

iOS users can access Smart Downloads, which launched in 2019 and downloads the next episode of a series a user is viewing, in their settings. As per The Verge, Android users will be able to find the setting in the Continue Watching section of the service or from the Download menu on Android. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021