Xbox Cloud Gaming now available on Windows, iOS devices via browser

Microsoft has announced the availability of Xbox Cloud Gaming to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and iOS devices, via browser, across 22 countries.

This means you can now use Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on your PC or mobile device to play hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library, whenever and wherever you choose to play.

"With billions of active Windows 10 PCs, iOS devices and Android phones, we want you to have new opportunities to play the deepest, most immersive games whenever and wherever you choose. Simply put, we're bringing the Xbox experience directly to the devices you use most," the company wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Additionally, Microsoft has made significant improvements to the overall cloud gaming experience which is now powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware, giving you faster load times, improved frame rates, and an experience of a new generation of gaming. Games will now be streamed at 1080p and up to 60fps.

Since your game is playing from Xbox hardware in a Microsoft data center, you can jump into a game, connect with your friends, and play via the Xbox network. Your game saves are just the same and you can pick right back up from where you left off.

When playing from the cloud, you can either use custom touch controls or compatible Xbox Wireless Controller or one of the many supported controllers and mobile gaming accessories.

"We are creating a future that combines the gaming heritage of Xbox and the power of Azure. A future where we bring high fidelity, immersive games to the 3 billion players around the world. Today marks a key milestone in our journey to bring the Xbox experience to all gamers, and we can't wait for you to begin playing," the post added.