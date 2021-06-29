Left Menu

L&T Technology Services, Mavenir partner for 5G automation services

IT company LT Technology Services on Tuesday announced partnership with telecom gear maker Mavenir to deliver end-to-end 5G automation services.LT Technology Services LTTS said its experience in the delivery of telecommunications engineering products and services and growing portfolio of ready-to-use 5G components played a crucial role in this agreement.This partnership enables both companies to drive the solutions and serve the global demand for connectivity and enriched services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 10:43 IST
L&T Technology Services, Mavenir partner for 5G automation services
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT company L&T Technology Services on Tuesday announced partnership with telecom gear maker Mavenir to deliver end-to-end 5G automation services.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said its experience in the delivery of telecommunications engineering products and services and growing portfolio of ready-to-use 5G components played a crucial role in this agreement.

''This partnership enables both companies to drive the solutions and serve the global demand for connectivity and enriched services. At LTTS, we look forward to providing a world-class, comprehensive automation solution to Mavenir and serve as a hub for accelerating innovations in the 5G space,'' L&T Technology Services CEO and managing director Amit Chadha said.

LTTS said it will contribute towards the acceleration of Mavenir's cloud-native product roadmap driving increased market share in the 5G telecom landscape.

The engagement between LTTS and Mavenir also enables a unique opportunity for co-creation and contributes to a joint go-to market strategy driving innovation in the 5G space towards communication service providers (CSPs) and Enterprises, the statement said.

''Our partnerships with leading global mobile service providers have set high expectations among our stakeholders. With its expertise in 5G, we are pleased to partner with an engineering services company like LTTS to enhance our go-to-market strategy,'' Mavenir president and CEO Pardeep Kohli said.

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021